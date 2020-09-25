VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.55

VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.16. VODACOM GRP LTD/S shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of VODACOM GRP LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

About VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

