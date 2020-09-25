VouchForMe (IPL) Hits Market Cap of $282,697.44

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $282,697.44 and approximately $31,796.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00231102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.01460667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200419 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

