Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

WRE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

