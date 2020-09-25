WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,356,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,294,037,000 after buying an additional 903,831 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.28. The company has a market cap of $1,537.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

