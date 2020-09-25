Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PPD (PPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2020 – PPD was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – PPD was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – PPD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/8/2020 – PPD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 37,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. PPD’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $98,475.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $53,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,112.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,786,316 shares of company stock worth $337,506,003.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PPD by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

