Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

