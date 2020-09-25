Wells Fargo & Company Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $310.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.31.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.04. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,013. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.61 and a 200 day moving average of $307.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.