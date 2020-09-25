West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.12. West Kirkland Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 607,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $48.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

