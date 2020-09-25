Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $13.92. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 126,949 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

Get Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 3.8% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 63.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.