Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $12.88. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 46,212 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 162.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 413,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 255,962 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,918,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

