William Blair Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.73 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at $230,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

