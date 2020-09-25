WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.44

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.16. WM Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 161,120 shares changing hands.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

