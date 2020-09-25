XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

XP stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in XP by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. AXA grew its position in shares of XP by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

