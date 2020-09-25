Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,776 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,388,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 442,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $77.76 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

