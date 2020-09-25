Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.75. Yunji shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

YJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $377.41 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

