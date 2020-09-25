Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,644. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.