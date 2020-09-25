Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1,199.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 5,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,037. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.