Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of ORBC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 6,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.17.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 239,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.