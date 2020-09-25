Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $56.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $75.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $231.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $306.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $261.30 million, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $320.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 474,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCEI opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.36. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

