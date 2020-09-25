Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.97 Million

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $211.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.38 million. Euronav reported sales of $90.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $956.73 million, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.91 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Euronav by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $10,752,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $2,707,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.