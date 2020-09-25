ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001789 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $11,235.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00514764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.