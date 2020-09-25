Zcoin (XZC) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.87 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $44.87 million and $11.60 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00038108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.84 or 0.03259665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02015584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00431802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00871440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00513512 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,033,506 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

