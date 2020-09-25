ZelCash Trading 12% Lower This Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002529 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.