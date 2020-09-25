ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.50. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 35,605 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.69.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

