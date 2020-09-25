Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $520,258.18 and $167.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00626966 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007804 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00602295 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005658 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.