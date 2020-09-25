ZMINE (ZMN) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $379,297.82 and $306.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. During the last week, ZMINE has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00078314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001322 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042808 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00115151 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008664 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

