0Chain Hits Market Cap of $11.03 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $84,895.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000207 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00090622 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

