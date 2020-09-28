A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. A-Mark Precious Metals traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.51. 136,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 33,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

