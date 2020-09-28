Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Up 16.5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s share price shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.41. 1,593,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 449,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

