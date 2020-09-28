Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares shot up 6% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.24. 5,119,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,792,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alcoa by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 47,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alcoa by 399.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 51.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.