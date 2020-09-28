American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 2,869,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,203,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,231,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 224,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

