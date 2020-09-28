Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MarineMax (HZO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently:

9/23/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

9/22/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – MarineMax is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of HZO traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $26.40. 212,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,151. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $542.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $142,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,019.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

