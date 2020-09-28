Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 20.4%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) rose 20.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 1,743,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 891,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The firm has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

