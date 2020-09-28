Arcblock (ABT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.62 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitMart, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.01580560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188342 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, LBank, BitMart, OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb, DDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

