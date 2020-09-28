Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Up 12.6%

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 104,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 325,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.