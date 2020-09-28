Asian Fintech (AFIN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00097787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.01589858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00188195 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

