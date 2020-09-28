Beaxy Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $952,304.60 and $3,229.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.04834782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033822 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.