Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 11.3%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.88. 4,476,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,912,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,938.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $27,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,010 shares of company stock worth $15,635,227. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

