Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.71

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 111720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

BIPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

