C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Plans $150 Million IPO for October 2nd (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is planning to raise $150 million in an IPO on Friday, October 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a market-cap of $693.1 million.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins to treat cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. We leverage our proprietary technology platform called TORPEDO (Target ORiented ProtEin Degrader Optimizer) to synthesize a new class of small molecule protein degraders that are designed to selectively and efficiently destroy disease-causing proteins, including targets previously considered to be undruggable. We are using our TORPEDO platform to build a robust pipeline of oral protein degradation drug candidates, with our lead product candidates focused on oncology indications. One of our lead product candidates, CFT7455, is an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, or MM; peripheral T-cell lymphoma, or PTCL, and mantle cell lymphoma, or MCL. “.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 88 employees. The company is located at 490 Arsenal Way, Suite 200 Watertown, MA 02472 and can be reached via phone at 617) 231-0700 or on the web at http://www.c4therapeutics.com/.

