CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.84

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 19399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of -0.44.

About CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

