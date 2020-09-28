Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Trading Up 12.3%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 414,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,004,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

