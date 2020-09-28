Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 6,978,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,764,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.77.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

