ChronoCoin (CRN) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $35.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

