CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. CKX Lands has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.35.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.