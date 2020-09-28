Contrasting Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBP)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70% First Bancorp 13.71% 4.67% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wintrust Financial and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus target price of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.08%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.30 $355.70 million $6.03 6.73 First Bancorp $766.47 million 1.50 $167.38 million $0.75 7.01

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as broker-dealer services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, automobile loans, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

