COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Up 12.9%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) shares were up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 992,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 819,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $622.50 million, a P/E ratio of -576.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 397,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 89.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 122.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 479,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.