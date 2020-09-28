COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last week, COVA has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $555,165.48 and $789,305.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

