Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005369 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $331.87 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,896.02 or 1.00094175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.