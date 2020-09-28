Critical Review: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hologic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hologic $3.37 billion 5.06 -$203.60 million $2.43 27.07

Nano-X Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hologic.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A N/A Hologic 20.03% 31.40% 10.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hologic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nano-X Imaging and Hologic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hologic 0 4 9 0 2.69

Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.14%. Hologic has a consensus price target of $67.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Hologic.

Summary

Hologic beats Nano-X Imaging on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software designed to deliver medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assay technologies, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test products. It also provides breast imaging and analytics products, such as 2D and 3D mammography systems and reading workstations, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems and devices, and breast biopsy and biopsy site markers, as well as localization, specimen radiology, ultrasound, and connectivity solutions. In addition, the company offers Selenia Dimensions and 3Dimensions gantries for performing 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View and Intelligent 2D software products; SecurView Workstations; computer aided detection systems; and stereotactic breast biopsy systems. Further, it provides SculpSure, PicoSure, and MonaLisa Touch aesthetic treatment systems; TempSure, a radio frequency energy sourced platform; and MedLite and other products, and system components for medical aesthetics. Additionally, the company offers NovaSure, an endometrial ablation system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; MyoSure surgical products for removal of fibroids, and uterine polyps and other pathology; and Horizon DXA System and Fluoroscan Insight FD skeletal health products. It sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

